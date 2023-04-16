SP Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,269 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,751,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $481,915,000 after buying an additional 86,203 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $379.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.59 and a 200-day moving average of $339.27. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The company has a market cap of $173.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

