SP Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 47,071 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $88.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

