SP Asset Management LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,483,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $247.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.60. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

