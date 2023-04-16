SPACE ID Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $260.85 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 106.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $260.85 million and approximately $704.20 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00003006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,000,000 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 286,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.95734742 USD and is up 12.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $648,669,245.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

