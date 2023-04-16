Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,181.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

