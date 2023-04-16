Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $78.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.