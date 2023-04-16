Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Invests $148,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,648,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Insider Activity

Elevance Health Stock Performance

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ELV opened at $484.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.58 and its 200-day moving average is $491.06. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

