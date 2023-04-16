Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Invests $185,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.3 %

MTD opened at $1,576.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,496.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,422.85. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,609.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.53 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

