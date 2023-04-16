SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Purchased by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up about 0.5% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,108,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

SPYX stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

