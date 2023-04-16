Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SPE opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Insider Transactions at Special Opportunities Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,080.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,250 over the last three months. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 70,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

