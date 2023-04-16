Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Spirit AeroSystems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 20.7 %

A number of other analysts have also commented on SPR. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a PEG ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $48.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,793,000 after buying an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,983,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,717,000 after purchasing an additional 341,325 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,731,000 after purchasing an additional 140,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.