Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPWH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $270.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 126,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

