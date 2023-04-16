Stacks (STX) Price Down 0.9% This Week

Stacks (STX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $906.92 million and approximately $58.72 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks (STX) is the native token of the Stacks blockchain, a layer-one blockchain built on top of Bitcoin. It enables developers to create dApps with smart contracts, tokenize assets and build digital marketplaces. STX is built using the Clarity smart contract language which is secure and auditable. PoX consensus protocol rewards miners with a combination of Bitcoin and STX to provide a secure, reliable platform. STX can be used to stake, purchase digital assets, pay for services and vote on network decisions. Blockstack PBC, founded by Muneeb Ali and Ryan Shea in 2013, is responsible for development and maintenance of Stacks network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

