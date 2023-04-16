State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 372,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Accenture were worth $99,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after buying an additional 319,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,149,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,525,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.25. 2,871,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,934. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.00. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.32. The stock has a market cap of $176.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

