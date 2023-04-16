State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 31,535 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Comcast worth $90,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. 19,679,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,537,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 97.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

