State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $67,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.0 %

SPGI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.86. 959,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,493. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $403.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

