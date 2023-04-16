State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $154.07 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola worth $154,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,856,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49,749 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.85.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.05. 8,946,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,693,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

