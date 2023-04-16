State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $192.58 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,563,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tesla were worth $192,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,438,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,294,016. The company has a market cap of $586.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $364.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

