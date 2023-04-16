State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $72,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 75,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.16. 4,833,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,228,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.60. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

