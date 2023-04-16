State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Walmart were worth $126,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.34.

Walmart Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,265. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.43 and a 200 day moving average of $142.82. The company has a market capitalization of $400.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.