State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of BlackRock worth $63,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $733.64.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $20.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $691.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $677.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

