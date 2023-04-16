State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,954 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $76,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.54. The company has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $250.52.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

