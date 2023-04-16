Status Market Capitalization Tops $112.21 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $112.21 million and $1.75 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030463 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023357 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018352 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,370.48 or 1.00005173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,863,054,531 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,863,054,531.4100976 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0289418 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $1,691,037.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

