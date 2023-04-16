Status (SNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $112.90 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Status has a market capitalization of $112.90 million and $1.78 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023377 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018363 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,319.58 or 0.99928009 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,863,054,531 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,863,054,531.4100976 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0289418 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $1,691,037.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

