Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $150.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NSIT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.25.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $137.85 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $144.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.49.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $51,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,511,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,219,524.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175 over the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

