Stifel Nicolaus Trims Organigram (TSE:OGI) Target Price to C$1.25

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Organigram Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of OGI stock opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.40 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. Organigram has a twelve month low of C$0.74 and a twelve month high of C$2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.15.
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
