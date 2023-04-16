StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

Shares of ENG stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the third quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.