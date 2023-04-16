StockNews.com Begins Coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $104.69 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average of $81.59.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.