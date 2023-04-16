StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance
Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.99. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.
