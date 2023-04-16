StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.99. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

