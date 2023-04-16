StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Kamada Stock Down 2.3 %

KMDA stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

About Kamada

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kamada by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kamada by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,105,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

