StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

Rubicon Technology stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Rubicon Technology has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $17.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

