StockNews.com Lowers Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.20.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,767,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

