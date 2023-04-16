STP (STPT) Trading Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

STP (STPT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market cap of $100.69 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023437 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018438 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,300.86 or 1.00033173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.05409289 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $16,711,809.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

