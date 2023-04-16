Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) is Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF comprises 1.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 0.67% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

HNDL stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

