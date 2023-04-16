Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 304.5% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HNDL traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.19. 71,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,460. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000.

(Get Rating)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.