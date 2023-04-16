Strong Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Million (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Strong token can now be bought for about $9.92 or 0.00032701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $103,046.56 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

