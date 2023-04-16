Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Update

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 305,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of SBFM remained flat at $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,282. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.13. Sunshine Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Get Sunshine Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBFM. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sunshine Biopharma by 242.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the first quarter worth $31,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. Its products include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs. The company was founded on August 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunshine Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunshine Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.