Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Up 1.1 %

SWDBY traded up SEK 0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching SEK 17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 68,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of SEK 18.40 and a 200-day moving average of SEK 16.85. Swedbank AB has a one year low of SEK 12.14 and a one year high of SEK 21.08.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.54 by SEK 0.02. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of SEK 1.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7564 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

