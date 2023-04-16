Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Swiss Re’s previous dividend of $0.98.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

Swiss Re stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Featured Stories

