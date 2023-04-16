Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.
About Symbolic Logic
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbolic Logic (EVOL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.