Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

