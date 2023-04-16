Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Short Interest Update

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 18.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 492,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SYM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.94. 690,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.29. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91.

Insider Activity

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.88) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,203.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941 over the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.