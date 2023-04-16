Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SNCRL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. 2,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,775. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

Get Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.