Synthomer (LON:SYNT) PT Lowered to GBX 150 at Berenberg Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.11) to GBX 150 ($1.86) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 210 ($2.60) to GBX 213 ($2.64) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Synthomer to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 225 ($2.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 212 ($2.63).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Price Performance

SYNT opened at GBX 123.10 ($1.52) on Wednesday. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 83 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 336.23 ($4.16). The company has a market capitalization of £575.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,051.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 138.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synthomer Company Profile

In other news, insider Holly Van Deursen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($27,244.58). 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.