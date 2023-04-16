Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Taboola.com Stock Down 3.1 %

Taboola.com stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. 822,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,702. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $745.10 million, a P/E ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.51. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $371.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBLA shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Taboola.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taboola.com by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 127,139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 329,575 shares in the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

