TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TC Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. TC Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

Institutional Trading of TC Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TC Bancshares by 108.1% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

