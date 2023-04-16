TD Securities Cuts Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target to C$4.50

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Anaergia Stock Performance

Shares of Anaergia stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.43. Anaergia has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.