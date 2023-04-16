Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Downgraded by DNB Markets

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $7.87.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $695.62 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 20.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

