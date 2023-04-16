Teleperformance SE (TLPFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.6933 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.49.
Teleperformance Price Performance
OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $116.55 on Friday. Teleperformance has a 52-week low of $90.46 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.50.
Teleperformance Company Profile
