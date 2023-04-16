Teleperformance SE (TLPFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.6933 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.49.

OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $116.55 on Friday. Teleperformance has a 52-week low of $90.46 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.50.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

