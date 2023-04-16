Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently commented on TNYA shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Tenaya Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 49,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $123,162.87. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,664,847 shares in the company, valued at $24,065,469.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, Director David V. Goeddel bought 1,500,000 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,370,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,562,712.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 49,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $123,162.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,664,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,065,469.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,761,669 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,070. 34.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,067,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465,474 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,472,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 2,357,950 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $4,718,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,656,000.

Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $191.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.22. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.